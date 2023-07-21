Novice driver charged with impaired driving after crash
Windsor police say a novice driver is facing impaired charges after driving through a fence, a garden, and a pole, before striking a tree.
On Wednesday at 11 p.m., officers responded to a report that a vehicle had just struck a pole and fled the scene. Officers say they arrived in the 200 block of McKay Avenue and located a vehicle at the base of a tree with severe damage.
The driver was located at the scene and arrested for impaired driving.
Through investigation, officers say they learned that the suspect had also driven through a fence, a garden, and a pole before striking the tree. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The 30-year-old driver has been charged with the following:
- Impaired driving by alcohol
- Use plate unauthorized for vehicle
- Class G1 licence holder unaccompanied by a qualified driver
- Novice driver B.A.C above 0
- Operating a motor vehicle with no insurance
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
