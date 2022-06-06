Novice driver faces slew of charges after crashing into parked car
Police arrested a Bradford man accused of being impaired when he crashed into a parked car, flipping his vehicle on a residential street.
Police say the 21-year-old driver struck a car parked on Blue Dasher Boulevard near Summerlyn Trail in Bradford Friday evening.
The impact from the collision caused the man's vehicle to roll onto its roof.
They say the driver suffered a minor injury, and no one else was hurt.
"Police determined the collision was connected to a fail to remain, rear-end collision one hour earlier in the area of 8th Line and Professor Day Drive," South Simcoe Police stated in a release.
Officers charged the accused with operation while impaired, operation while impaired - excess blood alcohol, dangerous operation, fail to remain, cannabis readily available and novice driver blood alcohol concentration above zero.
