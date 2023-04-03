Novice driver facing hefty fines for speeding through Surrey in Tesla
A Tesla was impounded in Surrey Monday after the novice driver was clocked going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit.
In a tweet, the RCMP says the driver was pulled over near Scott Road and 72 Avenue for driving 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. In addition to a fine for excessive speeding, the driver was also dinged for failing to display an "N" sign. In total, the driver is facing $477 in fines. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.
According to ICBC, speeding is a factor in one in four fatal crashes in the province annually. On average, 80 people are killed each year, according to the insurer's data from 2017 to 2021.
Penalties for speeding increase depending on how fast a driver is caught going above the limit, with fines ranging from $138 to $483. Going more than 40 km/h over the limit results in an automatic seven-day vehicle impoundment, leaving the driver on the hook to pay for towing and storage fees. A single conviction for excessive speeding also increases a driver's annual insurance premium by $392.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ballA new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'It was like a nightmare': Ontario woman loses precious family photos after smartphone stolenAn Ontario woman said one minute she had her smartphone while shopping for clothes at a Mississauga mall, and then the next, it was gone.
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfillOutrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
-
'People enjoy it and laugh': Why an Edmonton-area historian is putting big hair on politicians through AIBig hair, biker jackets and musical flair are how Craig Baird is hoping to get people interested in Canadian history.
-
Wildfire season underway, as province, northern fire departments prepare to fight blazesIt may not look like it, but wildfire season officially began April 1.
-
Kemptville quilters' guild looking to document history of local quilts, new or oldA local quilters club has put a call out in eastern Ontario to dig up those old quilts lying around homes, all in an effort to preserve history and learn more about the quilters who made them.