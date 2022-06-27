Novice driver in Orillia faces charges after 'multiple incidents'
An Orillia man faces impaired and theft charges following multiple incidents on Friday evening.
Provincial police say officers got a report of a man causing a disturbance at a downtown business, but when they arrived, he had left the area.
A short time later, police say officers were sent to an Atherley Road business for an individual who had stolen items and driven off.
Police say they found the accused a short distance away and placed him under arrest.
The 33-year-old man faces charges of theft under $5,000, impaired operation, impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80 plus, and novice driver BAC above zero.
His vehicle was impounded for seven days, and he was issued a 90-day licence suspension.
The accused was released from custody with an August court date.
-
Ford defends decision to name nephew minister of multiculturalismOntario Premier Doug Ford is defending his decision to name his nephew minister of citizenship and multiculturalism.
-
Man charged after series of sex assaults in VictoriaA man in his 30s has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after multiple women were assaulted in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
Two Nova Scotia men conquer Cape Wrath ultramarathonTwo Nova Scotia men have successfully completed one of the most challenging races in the world: the Cape Wrath Ultramarathon.
-
Chiefs say Pope's visit important to understand impacts of residential schoolsLeaders from four First Nations in central Alberta say the Pope's upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaultedFour London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram WalkerHappen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.
-
OPP conducts 'foot pursuit' with lost horse in Clearview TownshipAn OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph NighthawksThe Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shootingOPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.