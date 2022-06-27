Novice driver in Orillia faces charges after 'multiple incidents'

An Orillia man faces impaired and theft charges following multiple incidents on Friday evening.

Provincial police say officers got a report of a man causing a disturbance at a downtown business, but when they arrived, he had left the area.

A short time later, police say officers were sent to an Atherley Road business for an individual who had stolen items and driven off.

Police say they found the accused a short distance away and placed him under arrest.

The 33-year-old man faces charges of theft under $5,000, impaired operation, impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 80 plus, and novice driver BAC above zero.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days, and he was issued a 90-day licence suspension.

The accused was released from custody with an August court date.