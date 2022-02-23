Novice driver with open liquor bottle crashes into hydro pole in Innisfil: police

Police say a novice driver allegedly found with an open liquor bottle faces charges following a single-vehicle crash in Innisfil that snapped a hydro pole and downed wires.

Police say the collision happened on Innisfil Beach Road, west of Yonge Street, shortly before 10 p.m.

They say the vehicle mounted a snowbank and took down the hydro pole that landed on the vehicle's hood.

Police say the driver was not injured.

Officers charged the 23-year-old woman with impaired driving, failing or refusing to comply with a demand, a novice driver refusing to provide a breath sample, and driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor.

The woman's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.