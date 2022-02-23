Novice driver with open liquor bottle crashes into hydro pole in Innisfil: police
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police say a novice driver allegedly found with an open liquor bottle faces charges following a single-vehicle crash in Innisfil that snapped a hydro pole and downed wires.
Police say the collision happened on Innisfil Beach Road, west of Yonge Street, shortly before 10 p.m.
They say the vehicle mounted a snowbank and took down the hydro pole that landed on the vehicle's hood.
Police say the driver was not injured.
Officers charged the 23-year-old woman with impaired driving, failing or refusing to comply with a demand, a novice driver refusing to provide a breath sample, and driving a vehicle with an open container of liquor.
The woman's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
-
'On a wing and a prayer': Kamsack raises concerns over lack of emergency bedsServices at the Kamsack Hospital haven’t been operating at full capacity, for almost a year now, worrying some within the community.
-
Health-care worker stabbed by patient at St. Paul's Hospital: Vancouver policeCharges are possible after a patient stabbed a staff member at a downtown Vancouver hospital, police say.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of collegeA family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Water main break causes flooding on east Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).
-
Taxi service no longer available in West NipissingTaxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking government rebates ends up signs $40,000 in contractsAn Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.