Novice Regina driver slapped with $1,201 ticket after speeding in mom's car: police

A novice driver was slapped with a $1,201 ticket after he was caught speeding on the Regina bypass, according to police.

The driver was clocked going 196 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone and was stopped by an officer from Fort Qu’Appelle Combined Traffic Services.

He was issued the fine and the vehicle, which police said happened to be his mother’s, was impounded for seven days.

In a Facebook post, the Saskatchewan RCMP reminded drivers to slow down on the roads.