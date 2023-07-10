Novice Windsor driver charged at RIDE checkpoint
OPP have arrested a novice driver from Windsor at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint in Chatham-Kent.
On Sunday, members of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) were conducting a RIDE checkpoint at the Victoria Road on-ramp to the westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
At 3:03 p.m., police stopped a passenger vehicle and officers say they observed an open container of alcohol within the vehicle.
Additionally, police say the investigating officer determined the driver was violating a condition of a previous release order.
As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old Windsor resident was charged with:
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court
- Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero
- Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor
The accused was held for bail.
The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
