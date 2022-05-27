'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollars

The federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan said Friday at the meeting in Regina that health-care services are not sustainable coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're now concerned about accessing the system because of the frailty of the providers and the inability to meet the expectations of the public,” Horgan said.

“Now is the time for a new vision in health care in Canada. Now is the time for all of us to come together, despite our differences, and deliver what is expected of us.”

Horgan said provinces and territories are struggling to add more levels of care and current needs are not being met.

The premiers said it comes down to funding - provinces want a $28-billion increase to health transfers, which would bring the federal funding share to 35 per cent from 22 per cent.

The premiers want to see that money go toward long-term care, mental-health and substance use initiatives, and hiring more health-care workers across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to increase health transfers once the pandemic is over.

But Horgan said the time is now.

“The notion that, 'Well now is not the time to do X or Y' is an abdication of leadership, in my opinion,” Horgan said.

The federal government has also signed bilateral agreements with many provinces and territories to address additional health-care needs brought on by COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Canada committed $2 billion to help with surgery backlogs.

Saskatchewan became the ninth province or territory this week to reach an agreement through a federal long-term care fund. B.C., New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and Northwest Territories have already signed on.

“The Canadian Constitution divides responsibilities between the provinces and the federal government in ways that means the province is in charge of delivering health-care services to citizens,” Trudeau said Wednesday in Saskatoon.

“But the federal government does have a responsibility to all citizens to make sure that they are safe and supported.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the bilateral agreements are not viable in the long run.

“We don't know if that funding will be there two years, five years, seven years from now,” Moe, the meeting's host, said Friday.

“Am I frustrated, angered at times, with the fact it's taken this long to have a number of meetings (before) we can even have a meeting to have these negotiations? Yes.”

Moe said while discussions are over money, it ultimately comes down to Canadians being able to get access to the health care they need and expect.

Canada's premiers will meet in Victoria in July for the Council of the Federation. Moe and Horgan said they are hopeful the federal government will deliver on its promise.

“I do believe the federal government will get there because it is what Canadians want,” Moe said. “They want sustainability to their health-care services and they want access.”

Moe, Horgan and the premiers from Alberta, Manitoba, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories were meeting for the first time in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They were also to discuss economic recovery, energy security, labour and immigration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2022.