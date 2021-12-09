'Now it’s gone - everything': Sask. family's home lost in fire

A Prince Albert, Sask. area family has lost everything this holiday season when their home went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s devastating. That's our whole life right there. You work hard all your life and it gets taken away,” said 59-year-old John Aubichon.

Aubichon and Chantalle Doray lived in a house trailer in the Eastview Trailer Court in the RM of Prince Albert.

Aubichon says he had a friend working underneath the house trailer to thaw a frozen waterline when the fire began.

“Next thing, he’s yelling for an extinguisher and it went up in minutes,” Aubichon said.

The Prince Albert Fire Department says it responded to the call and extinguished the fire.

“I got my pictures in there. I got my mom’s birth certificate. I got all my family files, I was a Sixty’s Scoop, all my writing is in there and now it’s gone - everything,” said Aubichon.

Neither Aubichon or Doray had insurance on the trailer or the contents.

“I’m just really grateful that we are all ok, and that we got our pets out. What more could you ask for really,” said Doray.

Doray says all of her belongings including photos, jewelry and the ashes of her pets were lost in the fire. The only thing she was able to retrieve was her father's ashes but the urn was destroyed.

“The heat was so intense even the metals were disintegrating so there’s really nothing I can hope to retrieve,” said Doray.

She dug through the charred rubble looking to salvage some of their belongings but there was little left.

“I had the Christmas presents all bought but luckily my family that cares about me more than they care about gifts,” Doray said.

The Red Cross is helping the couple with accommodations for two more nights. After that Aubichon says he doesn’t know where they are going to stay.

“Chantalle has back surgery on the 17th that we have to go to,” said Aubichon.

He says he’s hoping to find a place for her to stay while she recovers.

A GoFundMe has been started for the couple by their daughter.