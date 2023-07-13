'Now it was my turn': London, Ont. retiree celebrates $100K lotto win

A local retiree and grandfather who’s been playing the lottery for 30 years is celebrating big after winning $100K with Ontario 49.

According to a release from OLG, George Koumanis, a 77-year-old retiree and father of two is a frequent lottery player, and has an affinity for Ontario 49, Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and Lottario.

He said he’s been playing for 30 years.

“There have been some big winners in my community, but now it was my turn!” George said.

George discovered the win when he went to the store to pick up some groceries, and decided to scan his ticket at the self-checker.

“The cashier came up to me and said, ‘Sir, you just won $100,000.’ I was in shock!” he said.

Upon learning of the win, George shared the news with his daughter, who at first didn’t believe him.

“She didn’t believe me at first, so I sent her a photo of the lottery terminal,” he recalled. “She was overjoyed! I couldn’t wait to come to the Prize Centre [in Toronto].”

So what does George plan to do with his newfound winnings? He plans to enjoy the win with his family.

“I’m very happy for my children and grandchildren,” he said. “This country gave us everything when we came here from Greece. I love our life here.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Adelaide Street in London.