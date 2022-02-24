Now Listen: A Black Poets Message to air at Arts Commons

The conversation around anti-Black racism was lit aflame in summer 2020 and has continued to be a topic of conversation and advancement here within the city of Calgary.

TD Amplify Cabarets return to Arts Commons with Now Listen: A Black Poets Message, a celebration of Calgary’s new Black artists, using music and word genres to pass on learnings for the next generation.

Several of the cities best artists are using the stage to amplify their voices in a special Black History Month presentation that reflects on the Prairie experiences of Black artists.

TD Incubator fellow, rapper, film maker and visual artist Jae Sterling says the audience will enjoy a new glow to the Black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) artists.

“What we’re trying to do is add a different glow to the artists that have been moving through this city, more specifically the BIPOC artists.”

Sterling adds this venue gives them a platform they don’t usually get.

“Arts Commons has really come through and provided that kind of atmosphere for us.”

Spoken word artist Priscille Bukasa says this performance means so much to her.

“We’re presenting Black voices – it’s exciting to be part of this show because we get to showcase our work and our art and what we’ve been doing,” she said. “We’re super excited to share our message, to share our experiences and what we’ve been going through.”

Other artists include Zimbabwe-born rapper KtheChosen, R&B musician Uyemi and hip-hop artist Zaire Ink.

The performances will take place at Arts Commons Engineered Air Theatre on Saturday February 26 for two shows beginning at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

For tickets, call 403-294-9494 or visit artscommons.ca.