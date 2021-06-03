Now what? Advice for parents to get through the school year

A Windsor social worker has some advice for parents on how to help your children cope with the last month of school.

“It’s okay to show that them it’s disappointing,” says Stacey Slobodnick from the Regional Children’s Centre at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

“But you want to model, that you can transition into a mindset of acceptance and optimism.”

Slobodnick recommends parents pick their battles, for educational expectations of students so late in the school year.

“Your teacher can help you determining, what’s the priority of the day,” says Slobodnick.

“It’s also good to practice that present moment awareness of mindfulness every day, just kind of looking at what is good today.”

Plus she recommends planning special activities, within the pandemic restrictions, so kids have something to look forward to.

“Plan some things that you can control,” says Slobodnick.

When Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the decision Wednesday to keep students learning online for the rest of the school year, Ford said the reopening starts with outdoor activities.

“We will focus on getting kids outside, getting them to summer camps, day camps, sports, outdoor activities, as soon as possible. Activities that we know are critical to the mental and physical well-being of our kids,” Ford says.

That’s welcome news to Craig Balkwill, President of the Windsor South Canadians Little League.

“We’re confident we’re going to get a season in at this point, it’s just a matter of when,” says Balkwill.

He expects players can practice in groups up to 10 in Step 1 but games or scrimmages will have to wait until Step 2.

“We wanna get them active, we wanna get them out there,” says Balkwill “So that they can socialize with kids their age. They’ve been out of school since April. We want to get ‘em back out and have fun with their friends again.”

The league is still registering players for the upcoming season on Saturday June 5th from 1 p.m. – 3p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 4370 Mitchell Crescent.