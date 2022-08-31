Now you can walk among butterflies at Saskatoon's zoo

A new exhibit at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo will allow visitors to enjoy the beauty of butterflies up close.

“We are thrilled to officially open the new Prairie Butterfly House,” zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said in a news release.

“The butterflies truly bring the exhibit to life, and we can’t wait for people to come and fully experience the beauty and tranquillity of this new exhibit.”

Part of the exhibit will allow visitors to see caterpillars form a chrysalis and transform into a butterfly.

Signage at the zoo will provide more information about the species of butterflies in the Prairie Butterfly House.