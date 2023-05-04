NPT pilot program aims to help people struggling with substance use disorder

A new pilot program is launching in Windsor to help individuals struggling with substance use disorder and related challenges.

Windsor police and Windsor Regional Hospital are partnering for the Nurse and Police Team (NPT) program.

It will pair nursing professionals from WRH with frontline police officers for the purpose of more effectively responding to non-emergency, substance use-related incidents.

“We are excited to once again partner with Windsor Regional Hospital with a more integrated and collaborative approach in helping vulnerable members of our community get the support they need. We commenced a pilot project in January of this year with the aim of reducing police wait times in the ER while recovering valuable patrol resources back to the frontline, and that pilot has been very successful,” said WPS Chief Jason Bellaire.

The officer-nurse teams will aim to provide proactive, holistic and non-judgmental care to individuals struggling with substance use disorder and related challenges, while also promoting community safety and wellbeing.

“Even though not within the general focus of an acute care hospital this partnership will attend to those in need, ‘where they are at’, during times of the day and days of the week where demand is the highest. We look forward to working with other community partners to ensure those we come in contact with, who are not needing emergency care but need some support, have somewhere to attend immediately to get the non-emergency care and support they need,” said David Musyj, President and CEO of the Windsor Regional Hospital.

The goal of the NPT program is to deliver immediate care and connect individuals in need with the appropriate support services, while steering them away from the criminal justice system and hospital emergency rooms. This initiative is designed to introduce more meaningful treatment options, resources and other human services to individuals in need of these supports.

“This new initiative in our continued partnership is another positive step forward aiming to further reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder while increasing access to appropriate agencies and support services that are vital for long-term recovery,” said Bellaire.

The NPT program will officially launch on May 12, with officer-nurse teams working on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. The program will run for the next three months, at which time it will be evaluated for further continuation.