NS Power opens emergency operations centre for Wednesday storm

As Maritimers brace for heavy snow and strong winds that will bear down on the region on Wednesday, Nova Scotia Power prepares to open its emergency operations centre.

According to a Tuesday news release, NS Power’s centre will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our team has been monitoring the weather forecasts over the last several days,” said Matt Drover, storm lead for NS Power, in the release. “In light of the high winds expected to reach 90–100+ km an hour across the province, we will be activating our Emergency Operation Centre. This will ensure we are best coordinating our storm response, so we’re ready to respond to any impact that comes as a result of those high winds.”

The release notes falling trees are a major contributor to power outages during storms, which is why NS Power spent $32 million in tree cutting, trimming, and removal in 2023.

In a separate news release, Halifax Water said it has inspected stormwater infrastructure ahead of the storm to ensure it’s operating at full capacity.

“Severe weather can have a significant impact on property,” the release states. “We encourage property owners and residents to be prepared and do their utmost to protect their property during extreme rain events. In advance of severe storms, all customers are encouraged to set aside a 72-hour supply of drinking water for each person in the household.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.