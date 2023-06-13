NSLC reports year-end results, total sales up 4.9 per cent

Year-end financial results released Tuesday show that Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s sales are up across the board.

NSLC says its total sales were up by 4.9 per cent to $860.7 million in its most recent fiscal year, which was from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

The corporation saw an increase in both alcoholic beverage and cannabis sales compared to the previous year.

Alcohol sales increased 4.3 per cent to $749.5 million — part of that was from beer sales, which saw an increase of 8.3 per cent to $28.6 million.

Meanwhile, cannabis sales increased 9.3 per cent to $111.1 million.

Local cannabis saw the most growth, with a 41.8 per cent increase in sales.

Overall, NSLC’s earnings increased six per cent to 284.7 million dollars.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.