NSLC sees bump in cannabis, alcohol sales in third quarter
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) saw a bump in alcohol and cannabis sales at the end of 2023, raking in more than $232 million.
According to a Tuesday news release from the NSLC, total sales in the third quarter (between Oct. 2 and Dec. 31, 2023) rose 1.8 per cent. Beverage alcohol sales went up 0.4 per cent for $201.4 million in sales while cannabis shot up 12 per cent for $30.9 million.
The release noted $35.2 million in sales of Nova Scotia products, $7.6 million for craft beer, $5.1 million for wine, and $4.4 million for spirits.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
High rent prices in Ontario contributing to provincial exodus, but other places seeing spikes tooThe cost of renting an apartment is rising across Canada and while Ontario saw one of the slowest increases, other parts of the country are seeing a far larger increase.
-
Why an unvaccinated former healthcare worker is hopeful she could get her job backA former Grand River Hospital (GRH) employee is encouraged by an recent arbitrator’s ruling that nine Ontario nurses, who were fired because they didn’t get two COVID-19 vaccinations, should be reinstated.
-
Sask. man death is not suspicious, police sayPolice say a 54-year-old man's death in the 400 Block of 15th Street East of Prince Albert is not suspicious or criminal in nature.
-
Sask. labour lawyer's pitch to end teachers' job action: 'empower the principals'As the contract stalemate between the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) continues, a Saskatoon labour lawyer says some creative thinking is required to get both sides back to the negotiating table.
-
Racism persists in regional health care despite B.C.'s efforts, First Nation saysA British Columbia First Nation says racism in the health-care system persists despite efforts by the government and industry to combat the problem.
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
Innisbrook Golf Course kicks off an early start to the seasonGolfers in Barrie are being treated to an early start to the season with the unseasonably warm weather Mother Nature has provided.
-
Muskoka fire officials warn of unpredictable forest fire seasonFire officials in Muskoka are marking the start of the grass and forest fire season one month earlier than normal amid dry conditions brought on by a mild winter.
-
Calgary Flames list goalie Markstrom day-to-day with lower-body injury, recall WolfThe Calgary Flames have listed goaltender Jacob Markstrom as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.