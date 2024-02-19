Nuclear gauge that prompted public warning recovered, North Vancouver RCMP say
A nuclear gauge that was stolen from a parking garage in North Vancouver last week has been recovered, authorities confirmed Monday.
The theft of the device – which contains a small amount of hazardous radioactive material – prompted a public warning from North Vancouver RCMP on Wednesday.
The gauge was inside a car that was stolen from underneath a fitness centre near Marine Drive and MacKay Avenue on Feb. 13.
While the device has since been recovered from Surrey, North Vancouver RCMP told CTV News the vehicle remains missing, and no suspects have been identified.
Authorities said the vehicle is a grey 2004 Mazda 6 with licence plate VG377B. The nuclear device is a Troxler 3430 model soil moisture density gauge, used to perform a variety of measurements and tests in the construction industry and other sectors.
In their warning last week, the RCMP said the device could pose a health risk if handled carelessly.
"A person may start to experience effects from the radiation after 24 hours of exposure to a gauge that is not stored properly," the detachment wrote. "Tampering with the device can also expose a person to radiation."
