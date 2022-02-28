Nuclear-powered building boom setting records in Saugeen Shores

Nicole and Glen Camden just moved into their new home in Port Elgin, Ont. on Friday.

“We just wanted to get out of the city. We were in a tiny, cramped, 700 square foot condo and I had family ties here,” said Nicole. “COVID allowed us both to work remotely with our jobs, so here we are,” says Nicole.

The Camdens aren’t alone. Saugeen Shores, which encompasses Port Elgin and Southampton, added 200 new single family homes last year, issuing $154-million in building permits, far surpassing 2019’s record of $120 million.

U-Haul’s growth index placed Saugeen Shores/Owen Sound as the ninth fastest growing city/region in Canada.

“Part of the growth is people wanting to move here, and part of the reason for the growth is us being prepared for it and ready to accept these people and build these new subdivisions,” says Saugeen Shores Mayor, Luke Charbonneau.

Saugeen Shores alone saw a 16 per cent jump in residents since 2016, from 13,700 to 15,900 currently.

The main reason, Bruce Power’s 13 year, $13-billion dollar nuclear refurbishment project that requires as many as 5,000 new employees each year, on top of more than 4,000 full time positions already on site.

“Any time you get to say billions with a ‘b’, in terms of dollars invested in sectors right here in Bruce, Grey, and Huron County, it’s going to have that affect. It’s really cool to be a part of,” says Chad Richards, who moved to Saugeen Shores with his fiancée, to run the Bruce Power Centre for New Nuclear and Net Zero Partnerships, at the Nuclear Innovation Institute in Port Elgin.

While the Bruce Power fueled growth which added $4.03 billion to the province’s GDP last year, may be centred on Saugeen Shores, it’s spreading to most communities in Bruce, Grey and Huron Counties, with household income reaching new heights.

“$1.43 billion is being spent, that is one year alone, right here as an outcome of having this clean energy cluster in the clean energy frontier,” says Jessica Linthorne, director of the Clean Energy Frontier Program at the Nuclear Innovation Institute.

For new residents, like Eva Niranrathphathana, originally from Oakville, who opened a restaurant with her family in Southampton, Saugeen Shores is where they plan to be for decades to come.

“I’ve been in cities my whole life, so I was a little nervous coming out here, but once I came, I fell in love with the place. I don’t ever want to leave I don’t think,” says the owner of Southampton Thai.

While building records fall, there’s an expectation, there’s many more years of growth ahead for Saugeen Shores.

“We have lots of development land left in Saugeen Shores. We expect the growth to continue for years to come,” says Charbonneau.

“It’s growing, and that’s good to see. Then you know that you’re not going to an area that may be plateauing, we’re going somewhere where it’s definitely growing,” says the Camdens.