Nuclear threat by Russia stokes fear and concern

Military historian Ken Hynes said the threat of a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine remains low, but the fact that it’s even a possibility is a cause for obvious alarm.

“The old concept of mutual assured destruction, which was developed during the Cold War, meant the launch of strategic military nuclear weapons by one side would result in a launch of strategic nuclear weapons from the other side,” said Hynes, who added it would result in an unwinnable war for both sides.

Hynes said the world must continue to monitor this situation closely.

“Once you cross the nuclear threshold, the reaction of NATO and the United States specifically would either be a strong conventional military response or a nuclear response,” said Hynes. “And a nuclear response would be unthinkable.”

Digital anthropologist Giles Crouch is closely watching the escalation of rhetoric through the prism social media.

“People largely think Russia is a paper tiger in the way that they have fought the war,” said Crouch. “So there is not as much fear of the threats this time.”

Crouch said for people of his generation and those who are older, it’s a chilling reminder of how life was during the Cold War.

“I think what the difference is this time is that we don’t see it as a Cold War yet,” said Crouch. “I think the difference here is we are seeing warfare play out in very real-time. It’s not like before when we had limited sources of information.”

As for Russia’s strategy for proposing a nuclear strike?

“I think Putin is trying to do is scare the west into stopping their support of Ukraine.”

However, Hynes sees no realistic chance of that happening anytime soon.