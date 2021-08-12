Nude man seen committing indecent act outside Guelph business: police

Guelph police are investigating after a female allegedly saw a naked man committing an indecent act outside of a business.

The reported incident happened just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday outside a plaza on Willow Road.

Police were told that there was a nude man outside of a business masturbating.

The caller got into her vehicle and left the area, while the suspect possibly got into a beige minivan.

The man was described as white and in his mid-30s or 40s.

Guelph police continue to investigation the incident and ask anyone who might have information to contact them.