Nude man seen committing indecent act outside Guelph business: police
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Guelph police are investigating after a female allegedly saw a naked man committing an indecent act outside of a business.
The reported incident happened just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday outside a plaza on Willow Road.
Police were told that there was a nude man outside of a business masturbating.
The caller got into her vehicle and left the area, while the suspect possibly got into a beige minivan.
The man was described as white and in his mid-30s or 40s.
Guelph police continue to investigation the incident and ask anyone who might have information to contact them.
