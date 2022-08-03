Nudity, assault and threats lead to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia man is facing multiple charges after an incident involving nudity, assault and threats, according to police.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Canatara Park for reports of a naked man lying on the beach who allegedly started yelling racial slurs at a group of people, telling them to “go back to their country.”
Police say the accused also became physically aggressive towards the group and attempted to grab at one of the people who ran away from him after a short chase.
Even though the group pleaded with the accused to leave them alone, police say its alleged that his behaviour escalated and when he realized he was being recorded he started to shove people and threatened to punch them.
Even after Sarnia police arrived, it’s reported the man continued to be belligerent towards the victims and police as well, including spitting at officers.
A 49-year-old man is charged with four counts of assault, one count of causing a disturbance, one count of mischief, one count of nudity and two counts of uttering threats.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMPManitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
-
RVH and police create a new Mobile Crisis Response TeamBarrie has a new front-line crisis team to help with mental health and addiction calls for service.
-
Tips wanted to find Ponoka shooting suspectA man wanted in connection to a shooting in Ponoka is at large, RCMP say.
-
Two men face charges after shot fired from fishing boat in Yarmouth County: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after a shot was fired from a fishing boat in Yarmouth County last month.
-
Plane crash in Manitoba being investigatedThe Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating an accident in Manitoba involving an aerial application aircraft.
-
Airdrie man charged in road rage incident involving gunAn Airdrie man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver in a road rage incident on Monday.
-
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament HillOttawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
-
Next phase of Huron Church construction announced, to include repairs from Tecumseh to Dorchester RoadThe next phase of Huron Church Road construction will include rehabilitation work such as repairs to concrete panels and some full lane repairs from Tecumseh to Dorchester Road.