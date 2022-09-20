Nuit Blanche bringing contemporary art to downtown Winnipeg

Nuit Blanche -- Manitoba’s largest visual arts festival -- kicks off this weekend in Winnipeg, offering a free exploration of contemporary art in the city’s downtown area.

The festival includes artists, performers, organizations and curators hosting free and inclusive events that encourage the celebration of art in the community.

Kurt Tittlemier, project manager for Nuit Blanche, noted that it’s been two years since there’s been a full festival and they couldn’t be more excited to fill the streets of downtown Winnipeg with art.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT NUIT BLANCHE

Tittlemier said that this year’s festival features some offerings with kids in mind, including activities with the Children’s Museum, Graffiti Gallery and children’s performer James Culleton.

“This year we decided that contemporary art and children are actually a great fit. Kids have such great imagination,” he said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

Tittlemier added there will be 17 art installations on the streets this year, with the highest concentration in the Exchange District.

Some of this year’s installations and events include a pollination ceremony; a projection-based light installation with a focus on mental health; a 70s disco-inspired roller rink, and a market with local makers and vendors.

Festival goers can find out where everything is online, using a free pocket map, or with a new app that shows them where exhibitions are located.

“We feel to do Nuit Blanche, you really want to tour, you don’t just want to say in one place,” Tittlemier said.

“We really champion pedestrian traffic. We have the beautiful downtown and it’s a great way to see the downtown, and you see it in a new perspective when it has beautiful works of art on the street.”

Tittlemier said his favourite part of the event is walking around downtown, and seeing the area in a new light.

“Seeing all these works and seeing the illumination of our streets and our parks, that’s my favourite part,” he said.

Nuit Blanche takes place on Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

All the installations are within walking distance between The Forks and Old Market Square.

- With files from CTV’s Joey Slattery.