Number of cases associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Saanich jail still to be determined, Island Health says

Health officials are still working to determine the number of COVID-19 infections associated with an outbreak at a Vancouver Island jail.

In a statement emailed to CTV News Vancouver Island on Saturday, Island Health said the case count at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in Saanich has not yet been confirmed.

The health authority said there have been "some cases associated with the facility in recent weeks," but an outbreak was not declared until this week, when health officials found evidence of ongoing coronavirus transmission within the facility.

The Ministry of Health announced the outbreak declaration in its daily COVID-19 update on Friday, but did not indicate how many inmates or staff members had tested positive.

On Saturday, the ministry referred questions about the number of cases at the facility to Island Health.

"Island Health is working closely with VIRCC to ensure all steps are taken to protect the health and safety of everyone involved," the health authority said in its statement.

"Health care services are provided at VIRCC by the Provincial Health Services Authority. This includes access to COVID-19 testing and vaccination."

Island Health said its medical health officer has determined there is no risk to the general public from the outbreak.