With the cold weather being consistently in the -30s and -40s this past week in Winnipeg, it has resulted in several cold exposure calls to emergency crews.

The city provided an update to CTV News on Friday with how many calls they have had to deal with.

Between Feb. 5 and 8, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to 19 calls where cold exposure was the "primary reason" for the call.

So far in February there have been 30 cold exposure calls. This is a dramatic increase compared to February 2020, where crews only received two calls between Feb. 1 and 8.

So far, in 2021, there have been a total of 77 calls related to cold exposure. This also is up significantly compared to 2020 at this point, as there was only 39 calls.

A spokesperson for the city said not all calls may be cold exposure incidents when they are first reported.

"For example, a call may come in with a chief complaint that isn't cold exposure, but when the paramedics arrive at the scene, they assess the patients and treat them for a cold exposure cause," they said in an email to CTV News.

They added the opposite situation has also happened, where some calls are for cold exposure, but after being assessed, they could be treated for something else.

Winnipeg is still under an extreme cold warning, but Environment Canada is predicting the temperature will start to warm up by the beginning of next week, as Monday is expected to have a high of -19C.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen