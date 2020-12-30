The number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region increased by 112 on Wednesday, setting a new record for case increases in the region.

This is the second time the region has reported triple-digit case increases. There were 100 new cases reported in the region on Christmas Eve.

There have been 5,828 lab-confirmed cases to date. The number of resolved cases increased by 92 on Wednesday, for a total of 5,118 since COVID-19 first arrived in the region. The number of active cases rose to 543.

The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 165.

There are currently 38 people in hospital due to COVID-19. Eleven of those people are in the ICU, according to the region's COVID-19 dashboard.

There were five outbreaks declared at workplaces and business settings on Wednesday.

The dashboard lists those outbreaks as:

Transportation/trucking 1: Two cases

Manufacturing/industrial 15: Three cases

Manufacturing/industrial 14: Three cases

General office setting 5: Two cases

Food processing workplace: 29 cases

There is also a new outbreak at Country Hills Public School with two cases.

Ontario also set a new record on Wednesday, reporting 2,923 cases. There have been 178,831 cases in the province to date.