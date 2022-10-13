Number of COVID-19 cases slightly increases in Manitoba; 13 new deaths added to total

Manitoba added 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, as the number of reported cases increased slightly, according to its weekly surveillance report.

The report, released Thursday morning, covering the week of Oct. 2-8, shows there were 341 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province, up from 305 the previous week.

The province performed fewer lab tests, with an average of 284 people tested per day, down from 303 a week prior. The test-positivity rate slightly increased though, from 23.4 per cent to 24.1 per cent.

The report shows six deaths associated with COVID-19 this week, up from three the previous week.

Since the pandemic was declared in Manitoba, 2,190 deaths have been reported. The province previously said COVID-19 deaths are counted as they come in, and there are deaths attributed to COVID-19 that are confirmed, but occurred earlier in the year.

The report also shows 73 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, including 14 people in the ICU. This is down from the previous week, where 77 hospitalizations and 13 ICU admissions were reported.

As of Oct. 8, the province says 78 per cent of the population has received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 17.3 per cent have received at least one dose within the last six months.

Data released by a federally-funded research group called COVID-19 Resources Canada, suggests 4.66 per cent of the province’s population, which is one in every 22 Manitobans, is infected with COVID, making it the highest rate in the country.

The group's founder, Tara Moriarty, said the surge in infection rate isn't just from more indoor gatherings; it's because of waning vaccine protection.

"Most people who got their third vaccine dose in December or January of last year have essentially almost no protection against infection left from that vaccine dose," said Moriarty.

She did note that most people who received the third dose are still protected against severe outcomes.

She added that a fourth shot is still needed.

"It's not perfect for preventing infection, but it reduces it a lot."