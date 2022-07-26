Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases drop on P.E.I.

Health officials on P.E.I. are reporting no new deaths and a drop in cases and hospitalizations in the province’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The data reported Tuesday covers the last seven days.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are currently 32 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 41 last week. Of those in hospital, 23 were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on or after admission and nine were admitted because of the virus.

The province says most people who require hospitalization are in their 60s and 70s. The second leading age group is people over 80.

CASES AND TESTING.

The number of new COVID-19 cases on the Island fell from 1,706 to 1,388. More than 45 per cent of people tested were positive. That figure includes both PCR and rapid tests.

There have been an average of 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days on P.E.I., compared to 244 last week.

There are now 1,974 active cases on P.E.I.

Since the start of the pandemic, the majority of cases — 31.6 per cent — have been in people in their 20s and 30s.

OUTBREAKS

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at the Hillsborough Hospital Acute Care Psychiatry Unit and the Kings County Memorial Hospital.

There are also outbreaks at the Summerset Long Term Care Centre, Kensington Community Care and at Le Chez Nous Community Care.

COVID-19 case data can be found on the province's website.