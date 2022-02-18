Number of COVID-19 patients continues to decline in Waterloo Wellington hospitals

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Waterloo Wellington hospitals continues to decline.

A weekly update provided by local hospitals says there are 70 people with COVID-19 in hospital, down from 86 last Friday.

“With fewer staff impacted by COVID-19, hospitals have begun a phased approach to resuming non-urgent and non-emergent surgeries and procedures this week, beginning first with day surgeries and diagnostic procedures,” the latest update said.

Officials said hospitals have resumed between 54 and 92 per cent of procedures in the past week, compared to the amount performed before the pandemic. Hospitals have a collective first goal of 70 per cent of surgeries resumed. Officials said they will continue to track bed capacity, outbreaks and staffing levels while ramping up surgeries. Patients may also need to be transferred to ensure everyone can receive treatment.

“It is good to be in a position to resume some surgery and imaging this week,” said Lee

Fairclough, regional COVID-19 lead and president of St. Mary’s General Hospital. “Though it will be gradual given the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 circulating in the community and patients still hospitalized for COVID-19, it’s a start for those that have been waiting for this care. Thank you for the ongoing support of the community as we continue through this pandemic.”

Across all hospitals, there are 10 available ICU beds and a shortage of 21 acute beds.

Here is a further breakdown of hospital data: