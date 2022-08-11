Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals dips below 400
For the first time since early July, there are fewer than 400 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, but just barely.
The 398 patients in hospital as of Thursday is the lowest total the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has recorded since July 7, but it's also only a slight change from what the hospital population has been for the last four weeks.
The number of coronavirus patients in critical care dropped more significantly this week, falling from 38 last Thursday to 22 this week, the lowest that number has been since June 16.
The BCCDC's weekly hospitalization totals include both those with serious cases of COVID-19 and those who are admitted to hospital for other reasons and test positive incidentally. Since the province switched to this "hospital census" method of counting in January, there have been as many as 985 people in hospital on a Thursday and as few as 255.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
