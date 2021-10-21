Number of direct-care workers on unpaid leave continues to climb
The number of direct-care workers in the province who are on unpaid leave continues to grow.
Shared Health said as of the end of the day Wednesday, 176 workers were on leave due to compliance with public health orders.
This is up from the previous day's total of 158.
The majority of these workers – a total of 99 – are from the Southern Health Region. That is followed by 26 in each of the Prairie Mountain Health Region and Interlake-Eastern Health Region, 20 are in Winnipeg, two are in the Northern Health Region and three are part of Shared Health.
"While the vast majority of health care facilities are reporting no significant impacts related to these individuals being away from work, Southern Health-Santé Sud does continue to actively redeploy staffing from other programs in the region to safely ensure ongoing quality care and services to Manitobans at affected sites," a spokesperson for Shared Health said in an email to CTV News.
Shared Health said 37,264 of the roughly 42,000 workers have completed the disclosure process, and 35,415 of those people indicated they are fully vaccinated.
Another 1,849 workers will require testing.
