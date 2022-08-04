Number of invasive species in the north is rising

The number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.

In the Sault, a workshop was held by the Invasive Species Centre to better inform the public on some of those plants and animals.

Among those are sea lamprey, a common invasive species seen by anglers on the Great Lakes, and branching bodies of water like the Saint Marys River.

The lampreys were brought by guest speaker Ryan Booth of the Department of Oceans and Fisheries.

The day's discussions also included emerald ash bore and those on hand learned tips to identify and deal with invasive species.

Derissa Vincentini, a science coordinator with the Invasive Species Centre, said it’s events like this that will make an impact on the community.

"If you get every community member just thinking about what they can do in their day-to-day life, you can have a huge impact on preventing the spread of invasive species and also catching early detection of a new invasive species before it starts to spread," said Vincentini.

Jennifer Elkin is a local elementary school teacher and attended to learn more to eventually relay to her students.

"They talked about (how) it’s illegal to dump your bait,” Elkin said.

“There's bait management areas. I don't think that the average person knows that. I know we get our fishing licenses every year and they give you a little book but I don't think people read it."

Officials said if you encounter an invasive species to report and dispose of it. They also suggest visiting the Invasive Species Centre website to learn more.