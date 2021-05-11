Number of Manitobans contracting COVID-19 after vaccination in line with what is expected
The Manitoba government said the number of Manitobans who have contracted COVID-19 after receiving one or two doses of the vaccine is in line with what health officials expect in any successful vaccination program.
The province provided the following information regarding COVID-19 infections reported 14 days or more after the first dose of the vaccine:
- 410 Manitobans contracted COVID-19 14 days or more after their first vaccine, with a total of 26 hospitalizations and seven deaths. The province noted that all of those who died were people aged 65 and older;
- 249 of these infections were in individuals aged 18 to 64, and 161 infections were in those 65 and older;
- 222 of those who contracted the disease 14 days or more after the first dose were women and 188 were men; and
- 35 personal care home residents contracted COVID-19 14 days or more after their first vaccine dose.
The province provided the following numbers regarding those who contracted COVID-19 seven or more days after their second dose of the vaccine:
- 75 Manitobans were infected with COVID-19 seven or more days after their second vaccine, with seven hospitalizations and no deaths.
- 47 of these infections were in people aged 18 to 64, and 27 were in those 65 and over. One infection was in a person under 17;
- 37 of the individuals who contracted the disease seven or more days after their second dose were females and 38 were males; and
- Six personal care home residents got COVID-19 seven or more days after their second vaccine dose.
The Manitoba government said that any infection within 14 days of getting the first dose is not considered a vaccine breakthrough, because the immune response takes about two weeks to build up after the first dose.
It noted that if someone contracts COVID-19 within the first two weeks of getting their first dose, then they got COVID-19 before the dose was given or before their body had time to build up an immune response.
As of May 10, a total of 481,119 Manitobans have received at least one or two doses of the vaccine.