Number of people in Ontario needing mental health support increasing, survey finds
A new survey suggests more people in Ontario are accessing mental health support than at any other time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian Mental Health Association poll indicates 24 per cent of respondents have sought help for mental health challenges, compared to 17 per cent last winter and nine per cent almost two years ago.
Camille Quenneville, the association's CEO, says the survey results are concerning as they indicate the mental health of those living in the province is not improving.
The poll also suggests substance use and the levels of mental health distress among residents in Ontario are similar to what was seen during the start of the pandemic.
The poll surveyed 1,001 Ontario adults between Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, and carries a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.
The Canadian Mental Health Association had conducted three similar surveys during the pandemic, in April 2020, July 2020 and February 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2022
