Four more restaurants in Whistler have been added to Vancouver Coastal Health's online list of possible public exposures to COVID-19, bringing the total number of recent exposures in restaurants in the resort municipality to six.

The health authority added the Longhorn Saloon, located at 4280 Mountain Sq., to the list on Tuesday, saying the possible exposures happened during operating hours from Jan. 16 to 25.

The restaurant's website indicates its hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily.

Then, on Wednesday, the health authority added three more restaurants in Whistler to the list.

Possible exposures to the coronavirus also occurred at Dubh Linn Gate Irish Pub, located at 170-4320 Sundial Cres., from Jan. 1 to 27; at Buffalo Bills Bar & Grill, located at 4122 Village Gr., from Jan. 4 to 27; and at Black's Pub, located at 7-4340 Sundial Pl., from Jan. 5 to 27, according to Vancouver Coastal Health.

All of the exposures happened during operating hours. Dubh Linn Gate's website indicates the pub is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Buffalo Bills is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, according to its website. The Black's Pub website indicates that it is open from noon to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

A message on Dubh Linn Gate's website indicates that the restaurant has "temporarily closed."

Vancouver Coastal Health says the possible exposures are believed to be low risk, but it's asking anyone who was at any of the restaurants during the specified times to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

This is the second time Buffalo Bills and the Longhorn Saloon have found themselves on the public exposures list. Each restaurant also had a COVID-19 exposure in late October, and Longhorn Saloon's extended into early November.

There are currently six restaurants in Whistler listed on the Vancouver Coastal Health exposures web page. On Monday, the health authority announced exposures at El Furniture Warehouse, at 4314 Main St., and Hy's Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar, at 4308 Main St.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue public exposure notices for COVID-19 when they believe there was a risk of transmission of the disease and they are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

There is no known risk to anyone who attended a location subject to a public exposure notice outside of the specified times.