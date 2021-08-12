'Numerous complaints' made about B.C. dog rescue group; charity denies allegations

A charity in B.C.'s Fraser Valley that puts rescue dogs up for adoption is denying allegations it didn’t properly inform families about behavioural issues.

Gabrielle van Klaveren of Vancouver adopted “Teddy” from FurBaby Rescues in Chilliwack. The Pomeranian seemed the perfect fit for her and her daughter because, van Klaveren said, the dog was described as energetic, very friendly and good with children.

But once they brought him home to Vancouver, “this dog just lost it on people, dogs, bikes, strollers, wheelchairs. It was quite intense,” she said.

Van Klaveren told CTV News Teddy began growling at her daughter.

And the mother said she was bitten when she tried to pull Teddy away from another dog.

“I don’t think he intended to, I think he was in just such high-strung fear that I just simply got in the way,” she said.

Van Klaveren got back most of the $1,200 she paid FurBaby Rescues for the adoption, but says getting the refund was a struggle.

The BC SPCA and animal welfare organization Paws for Hope confirm to CTV News they have received complaints about the Chilliwack charity.

“So we’ve heard of them, yes, and we received numerous complaints from people who have adopted from them and either had a dog who was sick or that had behavioural issues that they weren’t disclosed from,” said Kathy Powelson, executive director of Paws for Hope.

Ashley Kipping adopted her dog Kihei from FurBaby Rescue last year, and said she soon discovered the dog was very sick.

“She got deathly ill, and I paid almost $5,000 between the two veterinary hospitals to save her life,” Kipping said.

When Kipping tried to negotiate on adoption costs and held back money, her passport, photo and personal information were then posted on the FurBaby Rescues Facebook page.

A comment from the operator was added. It read: “Was the post I made about her on here today professional? Probably not.”

Kipping says her name was clearly visible. She said she received threats before the post was taken down.

“I had people sending me messages on (Facebook) Messenger to watch my back. I was afraid to walk my puppy at night,” she told CTV News.

FurBaby Rescues of Chillwack owner Krystle Jores told CTV News she has more than 1,000 happy clients, adding she loves animals and wants to help them.

Her Facebook page is filled with smiling people holding dogs, and her only comment about Kipping and the passport photo was that the issue had already been addressed.

As for Teddy the Pomeranian, he was returned to Furbaby Rescues this week, and Jores said he is showing no behaviour problems at all.

Teddy’s pictures are back online. The dog is once again up for adoption.