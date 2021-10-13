Numerous drivers charged by Middlesex OPP over long weekend
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Excessive speed and stunt driving seemed to be the theme this Thanksgiving Weekend on area roads.
Middlesex OPP say that they have charged seven drivers with Race a motor vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.
Over the weekend the OPP conducted Operation Impact in an attempt to crackdown on excessive speed and aggressive driving.
Among those charged was a 50-year-old from Dorchester, a 56-year-old from Middlesex Centre, a 44-year-old from Lucan, a 25-year-old from London, a 44-year-old from Brampton, a 42-year-old from London, and a 27-year-old from Mississauga.
All the drivers had their licenses suspended and their vehicles impounded.
-
Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatchAn official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
-
Charge laid after St. Albert child sent to hospital with multiple stab woundsRCMP have charged a St. Albert resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
CAMI employees returning to work next monthSome workers at the GM CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. should be back on the line as of Nov. 1.
-
Children now excluded from Alta. COVID-19 triage plan: AHSAlberta is no longer planning to triage pediatric patients if its hospital system is ever overwhelmed by COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateBritish Columbia Health Officials will release an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspected cocaine discovered in vehicle tire at Ambassador Bridge border crossing: CBSACanada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized suspected cocaine found in a tire of a passenger vehicle at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitorsSeveral Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
-
'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth waveHealthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
RVH to expand into Innisfil with new South CampusRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) announced its future South Campus would be built in Innisfil, south of Stroud.