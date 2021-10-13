Numerous drivers charged by Middlesex OPP over long weekend

Excessive speed and stunt driving seemed to be the theme this Thanksgiving Weekend on area roads.

Middlesex OPP say that they have charged seven drivers with Race a motor vehicle contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Over the weekend the OPP conducted Operation Impact in an attempt to crackdown on excessive speed and aggressive driving.

Among those charged was a 50-year-old from Dorchester, a 56-year-old from Middlesex Centre, a 44-year-old from Lucan, a 25-year-old from London, a 44-year-old from Brampton, a 42-year-old from London, and a 27-year-old from Mississauga.

All the drivers had their licenses suspended and their vehicles impounded.