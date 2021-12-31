Numerous reptiles, including an alligator, found dead in Caledon, Ont.

Police are investigating after officers found numerous reptiles dead in a ditch in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the area of Escarpment Side Road and Horseshow Hill Road after receiving a possible animal cruelty call.

According to a joint news release issued by OPP and the Toronto Zoo, officers found deceased reptiles in a ditch.

Among the dead animals were five large exotic snakes and an alligator.

In a statement, the CEO of the Toronto Zoo said“this is not a unique situation in Ontario.”

“Many individuals are operating non-accredited roadside zoos or have exotic animals in private ownership,” Dolf DeJong said. “Your Toronto Zoo is proud to be providing expert assistance to the Caledon OPP in their ongoing investigation and strongly condemns the actions taken and complete disregard for the lives of these reptiles.”

“We continue to work with the provincial and federal governments to ensure strong regulations are put in place to prevent the private ownership of exotic and endangered animals or the housing of these animals in roadside zoos.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.