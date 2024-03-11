'Numerous shell casings' but nothing hit in Mission, B.C., shooting, RCMP say

Mounties in Mission, B.C. are investigating after gunshots were reported in the city's Silverdale neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Officers arrived in the 8900 block of Hayward Place to find "numerous shell casings on the street," Mission RCMP said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

"There was no immediate indication that anyone or anything had been struck by the bullets," the release reads.

Police said the calls came in from residents of the street around 6 a.m.

They said their investigation is ongoing and "a neighbouring residence has been secured for further examination."

Officers from the detachment's Serious Crime Unit were expected to be at the scene throughout the day, and police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area to call them at 604-826-7161.