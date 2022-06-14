iHeartRadio

'Numerous speeders' charged near school zone: OPP

A school zone in Little Britain in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. (OPP_CR)

Police charged "numerous speeders" near a school zone in Kawartha Lakes Tuesday morning.

Provincial police say officers conducting speed patrols stopped a G2 driver for allegedly travelling 111 km/h through a 50 zone near elementary schools on Eldon Road in Little Britain.

The 19-year-old driver was handed a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

