Numerous spike belts needed to arrest armed man in crisis in Elliot Lake

An Elliot Lake driver in crisis refused to stop for police on the morning of Sept. 10, after threatening to harm himself with a firearm in his possession.

The incident began when Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police notified the East Algoma OPP that the Elliot Lake resident was wanted on charges.

"The person had made threats to harm (themselves) with a firearm in their possession," police said in a news release Monday.

"There was an immediate concern for the person's safety, as well as public safety."

The OPP located the man's pickup truck on Highway 108, but the driver refused to stop.

"Numerous spike belts were utilized and police eventually contained the vehicle on Highway 108, south of Elliot Lake," police said.

"The driver continued to be uncooperative and police were forced to breach the vehicle door to effect a safe arrest. The driver was subsequently arrested, charged and the firearm was recovered."

The OPP's emergency response team and canine unit helped with the investigation.

The 57-year-old driver is charged with fleeing from police, weapons possession and resisting arrest.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Nov. 8.