Numerous tickets issued after police break up large party in Toronto

Numerous tickets have been issued after police broke up a party in Toronto Sunday.

Police say they received reports of about 30 people gathering around 12:20 a.m. They did not provide a location for the gathering.

Investigators say that officers broke up the party, but the residents came back and prompted police to return to the scene.

One person who lives near Queen Street and Gladstone Avenue said they saw dozens of people running down the street as police arrived in the area.

“They looked like they were coming from a party. Everybody was dressed up, everybody seemed to be having a good time,” Stuart, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, told CP24.

“Later on, I went and took the dogs for a walk and by that point, which is around two o’çlock, there were about four or five police cruisers on Queen Street.”

Stuart said that a lot of people responded politely to officers and left the area when asked.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said they saw about 40 to 50 people in the streets.

“There were cops everywhere running after people with flashlights,” they said.

Witnesses say the party was held on the second floor of an event retail space in the area and that it spilled out onto the balcony . The windows to the space were all covered. Local business owners tell CTV News Toronto there are gatherings at the location three out of four weekends.

Police said that numerous charges were laid in connection with the event but would not confirm any other details regarding the number of people charged or the offences. Later in the day, police told CTV News Toronto that six to 10 tickets for $750 were issued.

Police also told CTV News Toronto that it can be difficult and dangerous to break up a party with so many people.

Under Ontario’s stay-at-home order, it is illegal to gather indoors or outdoors with anyone outside of your household.

Anyone not following the gathering rules can receive a $750 ticket. Organizers of events may be fined a minimum of $10,000.

Toronto police said they will be providing a briefing on gathering enforcement next week.