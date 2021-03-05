Manitoba RCMP officers arrested a Winnipeg man, who was wanted on warrants, with the help of the public.

On Wednesday, officers went to a home in Powerview, Man., to find Dylan Lennon Atkinson, 29, as investigations had led them to believe he had a submachine gun.

However, when Mounties got to the home, Atkinson wasn’t there.

On Thursday, officers asked the public for help in locating Atkinson, who was wanted on a warrant for uttering threats. He was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating parole on a number of charges, including break, enter and commit robbery; possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm; possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order; aggravated assault; and assault with a weapon.

Officers said within a short time of asking the public for help, they got a number of tips that led to Atkinson’s arrest. He is in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.

The public’s tips also led police back to the home, where they found and seized the gun.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.