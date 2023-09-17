iHeartRadio

'Nun 2' narrowly edges 'A Haunting in Venice' over quiet weekend in movie theatres


'The Nun 2' and 'A Haunting in Venice' virtually tied for the No. 1 spot in U.S. and Canadian theatres over the weekend, with a slight edge carrying the horror sequel over the Hercule Poirot mystery, according to studio estimates Sunday.
