Nunavut officials plead for Iqaluit residents to stop gathering during COVID-19 outbreak Nunavut's health minister says he wants Iqaluit residents to stop gathering so the city has a shot at a normal summer. Fatal collision between pickup truck and motorcycle claims the life of N.B. man A Bertrand, N.B. man is dead following a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, N.B. International students stuck learning abroad amid pandemic travel restrictions Some international students studying in the Waterloo area say they're stuck abroad waiting to come to Canada amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in their home countries and the looming threat of a travel ban for foreign students. WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children The World Health Organization urged rich countries on Friday to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to the COVAX scheme that shares them with poorer nations.