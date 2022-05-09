Nunavut woman charged after allegedly defrauding southern Alta. employer out of $100K
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Lead/Senior Digital Producer
Ryan White
A 42-year-old woman faces theft and fraud charges after she allegedly stole $100,000 from the business where she worked.
The Redcliff RCMP detachment launched an investigation into the fraud allegations in June 2021 after the owner of the business filed a complaint.
Investigators discovered a former employee of the business had allegedly defrauded the company out of more than $100,000 over a period of two years.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Christie Ann Chabot, who had since moved to Iqaluit, Nunavut.
Officials say Chabot surrendered to Redcliff RCMP on April 19.
Chabot is scheduled to appear in provincial court on May 24 to face charges of theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.
