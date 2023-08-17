Nunchakus, firearm and fentanyl seized in Regina drug bust

A 40-year-old woman and 39-year-old man are facing drug and weapon related charges following an investigation by Regina Police Service’s (RPS) street gangs unit and SWAT team.

A search warrant was executed on Aug. 10 at a home on the 800 block of Cameron Street after police had reason to believe the occupants were involved in drug trafficking and in possession of guns and stolen property, a news release read.

RPS said officers seized a loaded .22 caliber rifle, nunchakus, 43.18 grams of fentanyl, 39.25 grams of cocaine and 152.25 grams of methamphetamine, cash and evidence of drug trafficking.

Both of the accused are jointly facing a total of nine charges, including unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded, prohibited firearm and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The 40-year-old woman was also charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or weapon.

Both suspects made their first court appearances on Aug. 11.