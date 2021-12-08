Nurse awarded EMS Chief’s Commendation

A nurse at Windsor Regional Hospital recognized by the Essex-Windsor chief.

Last month, Stefanie Willoughby was driving home from a meeting when she noticed at an accident at County Road 42 and Renaud Line.

At first, she thought it was a single vehicle accident but as show got closer, Willoughby noticed it was much more serious.

It was a multi vehicle accident and she assisted those involved before EMS and other first responders arrived.

“As a person, I just don’t feel I would be ok with myself if I just seen someone that needed help and I just left,” says Willoughby.

The crash claimed the life of a two-year-old boy and Essex County OPP have since charged a Lakeshore man with impaired driving.

Essex Windsor EMS chief Bruce Krauter presented Willoughby with Certificate of Commendation and a Meritorious Service Coin for her heroics efforts that night.

The certificate and coin recognizes extraordinary personal action.

They’re the eighth to be awarded by Krauter in the last six years to EMS staff and members of the public.

“In a situation such as this, most would turn and run in other direction,” says Krauter.

“Stefanie did not. She stopped, assessed the situation and attended to the most critically injured victim of this tragic accident.”

Willoughby is also a first aid and CPR instructor.

“In the climate we live in and the things we’ve seen in the last couple years, I think that it’s a benefit to everybody and anybody if they can have that extra skill to ever be able to help somebody.”