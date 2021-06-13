Nurse charged after long-term care home investigation in Brampton

A nurse has been charged as part of an investigation into allegations of medication not administered as prescribed to several residents of a Brampton long-term care home where she worked.

Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken said they began an investigation into the alleged incident earlier this month after it was reported by the management at the facility located in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

“I want to make it clear that this specific incident was discovered by the staff at the long-term care home. The staff were able to gather the necessary information, including the potential number of victims and we're able to bring that forward to Peel Regional Police,” Mooken said.

He noted that their investigation found 11 victims -- all are residents “with varying cognitive abilities.”

As a result, 59-year-old Angeline Richardson-Mckenzie was charged Friday with 11 counts of failing to provide necessities of life. She will appear in a Brampton court at a future date.

“The specifics of it I can't get into at this time, simply because this matter is now before the courts. And I don't want to speak on anything that could be presented as evidence during a trial,” Mooken said.

Police have not released the name of the home, but the chief executive officer of Holland Christian Homes confirmed to CTV News Toronto Sunday afternoon that the incident occurred at Grace Manor, one of the long-term care facilities they operate.

CEO Ken Rawlins said an internal investigation was launched looking into medication management and administration after a staff member came forward last week.

He noted that the allegations were reported to the police and the Ministry of Health.

Rawlins said the employee has been terminated.

The medical director and staff assessed all residents and none had suffered any adverse event or harm as a result of the incident, he said.

The families were contacted and have been receiving updates.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-453-3311 extension 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.