Local nurse plans to vacation with big lottery win
A nurse from Springwater Township said she rarely plays the lottery, but paying an extra dollar for Encore numbers paid off with a $100,000 win.
Virginia Jones said she picked up a Lotto Max ticket for the January 10 draw at the Circle K on Bayfield Street in Barrie and, following the draw, asked her father-in-law to check it on the OLG app.
"He yelled, 'Oh my god, $100,000,' and I thought he was playing a joke," the 48-year-old health care worker said.
She decided to download the app to check it herself and was shocked to see it wasn't a joke.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
"I will take a vacation with my husband and the rest will be invested," Jones said of her plans for her windfall.
She matched six of her seven Encore numbers in exact order to win the $100,000.
Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played with most lottery games for an extra dollar. There are Encore draws daily.
The next Lotto Max draw is Friday, with an estimated $34 million up for grabs.
-
Police looking for man after he removes tracking braceletCalgary police are looking for a man they believe removed his tracking bracelet before he could be sentenced in relation to a homicide.
-
Dog who tested positive for opioids won't be returned to owner, B.C. tribunal rulesA dog who tested positive for opioids, cocaine and amphetamines after being seized from a social housing property in Vancouver will not be returned to her owner, a B.C. tribunal has ruled.
-
Vancouver makes TIME Magazine's list of 50 greatest places to visitVancouver has made TIME Magazine's list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2023.
-
Victoria moving ahead with new single-use container bylawThe City of Victoria is looking to introduce a new bylaw intended to curb the amount of single-use items used by businesses in the municipality.
-
Regina man bit by police dog following break and enterA Regina man was bit by a police dog following a break and enter at a home early Thursday morning.
-
Mount Royal women's hockey team knocks off top-ranked Toronto in U Sports quarter finalAthena Hauck set up two third-period goals that proved to be pivotal as the Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team knocked off the top seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 3-2 Thursday at the first quarter final of the 2023 U Sports Women's Hockey Championships in Montreal.
-
Medical emergency closes three Coquitlam SkyTrain stations, riders told to brace for delaysSkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency, and riders are being told to brace for significant delays.
-
George Brown College investigating after guest speaker reportedly used N-word in classGeorge Brown College has launched an investigation after a guest speaker reportedly used a racial slur during a class.
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.